Jesse Earl Henderson Jr., 60, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. Born Feb. 4, 1961 in Henderson, NC, he was the son to the late Jesse Earl Henderson and Laura Hawkins Henderson.
He graduated from Weequahic High School of Newark, NJ in 1979 where he was a track star. He went on to study chemistry at Albany State University. Jesse served in the Army relocating him to Maryland where he worked for and retired from Springfield Hospital Center. He enjoyed action and sci-fi movies and was an avid sports lover, with his favorite football team being the New York Giants.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Henderson and Laura Woods. He is survived by children TakaShamiya Henderson of Houston, TX; Jesse Henderson of Germantown, MD; Sabre Henderson of Taneytown, MD; and Tobias Henderson of Jacksonville, FL; siblings Connie Henderson of Jersey City, NJ; Pat Henderson of Newark, NJ; Gwendolyn Henderson of Hillside, NJ; Troy Henderson of Newark, NJ and Darryl Henderson of Newark, NJ, as well as a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Services will follow at 3 p.m.
Burial with military honors will take place at a later date at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD.
