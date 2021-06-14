Jesse Lee Loun, 19, of Mount Airy, died unexpectedly from an ongoing medical condition at his home on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Born Dec. 5, 2001, in Frederick, he was the son of Tina and Roland (Trapper) Loun.
Jesse was a 2020 graduate of Linganore High School. He loved playing baseball, football and basketball from an early age. He enjoyed fishing, entrepreneurship, sour gummy worms and was an avid Steelers and Celtics fan. He was most proud of his recent purchase of his 2020 BMW. He will be greatly missed by his German Shepherd, Layla.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Taylor Holmes; two sisters, Rosalie (Rose) Wilke and husband, Andrew, and their sons, Vann and Cody; Kimberly (Kim) Vollmer Smith and husband, Curtis, and their children, Alice, Logan and Zain; a brother, Matt Vollmer and wife, Maddie, and their daughters, Josefina (JoJo) and Vera; grandparents, Kay Loun, and William and Alice Gilmore; and many extended family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Roland Loun.
The family would like to thank Kelli Oden, Mount Airy EMS and close friend, for her diligent care to Jesse.
Services for Jesse will be private.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.