Jesse Tucker Sutton, age 90, of New Market died April 30 in Taneytown, MD. He was the loving husband of Linda Jean Sutton, wife of 59 years.
Born 4 October 1929, in North Carolina, he is son of the late William Frank and Elizabeth Tucker Sutton.
He is survived by six children and their spouses; Doree (Ed) Kuhlman, Ruth Ann (John) Pickell, Jeffrey (Andrea) Sutton, Frank (Katy) Sutton, Elizabeth (Bryan Hiatt) Sutton, and Linda (Edward) Gilmore, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Patricia Sutton, Kathleen Jones and Sheila Penrose and brother-in-law, David Jones. His brother, William Frank Sutton Jr. preceded him in death.
He was in the Marine Corps for nine years, and served with distinction during the Korean War era in logistics and supply. He once earned commendation for keeping a radio station running off of vacuum tubes “liberated” from a nearby Army base in Okinawa. “Marines,” he said, “make due.” He flew the Marine Corps flag daily until his hospitalization, and was proud to serve his country.
He retired as a federal government employee, spending many years as a manager at the Social Security Administration, where he helped create many of the forms used in the 1970s-1980s. He worked many side jobs during the lean years of the 1970s (once as a projectionist at a theater in Damascus), and cultivated an expansive garden. After retirement,
Jesse established a furniture restoration business that specialized in cane, splint, and rush chairs, which he operated for 30 years. His shop was open to anyone who wanted to learn or refine their craft.
He was inducted into the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame after serving on the New Market Town Council for 30 years, was active in the PTA, and Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of FSK American Legion Post #11, New Market Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many callings in the church from Bishopric counselor to building cleaning supervisor, to Temple Patron at the Washington DC Temple, and served his fellow parishioners, with all his might, mind, and strength.
Services and interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LDS Humanitarian Aid at give.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/humanitarian-aid online. These can also be mailed to Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604.