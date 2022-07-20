Jesse Wade

Jesse James Wade, 94 of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was the husband of Verna Lou Wade for 69 years.
Born on Jan. 21, 1928, in LaGrange, North Carolina, he was the youngest son of Levi Harvey Wade and Annie Williams Wade. Jesse left the tobacco fields of his home and came to the Washington, D.C., area where his sister, Estelle Markland, was working. He secured a job at GEICO where he met his wife (Lou) and worked for 43 years. During his time at GEICO, he took a brief leave to serve his country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War; he was stationed at Fort Meade.
Jesse worked hard to provide a better life for his family, working part-time for a decade at Kiplinger’s in addition to his full-time job. He could fix and build anything.
He enjoyed fishing (especially with the Pond Hoppers), spending time with family and spending time in Florida, where they would spend winters after his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Jesse is survived by his children and their spouses, Jessica and Gib Warnick, of Frederick, Judy and Wayne Harris, of Monrovia, Dean and Christine Wade, of New Market, Karen and Jerry Testerman of Saltville, Virginia, Bonnie and Dean Mattox, of Madison Heights, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Stauffers Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, The American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association.