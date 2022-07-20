Jesse Wade

Jesse James Wade, 94 of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was the husband of Verna Lou Wade for 69 years.

Born on Jan. 21, 1928, in LaGrange, North Carolina, he was the youngest son of Levi Harvey Wade and Annie Williams Wade. Jesse left the tobacco fields of his home and came to the Washington, D.C., area where his sister, Estelle Markland, was working. He secured a job at GEICO where he met his wife (Lou) and worked for 43 years. During his time at GEICO, he took a brief leave to serve his country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War; he was stationed at Fort Meade.