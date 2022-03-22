Jessie Morgan

Jessie Louise Morgan passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. She was born June 1, 1928, in Mount Airy, Maryland. Jessie was the daughter of the late Joseph Albert Smith and Annie Rebecca Smith (nee Stansbury).
Jessie was a hard worker and always worked two to three jobs. She worked for 44 years at J.M. Bucheimer Co., and she also worked at restaurants and at cleaning service companies. She enjoyed taking golf cart rides at River Bend, being outside, working in her yard and listening to country music. Jessie also loved baking and cooking. She was a loving, caring and compassionate woman.
Jessie is survived by her children, Link Morgan (Susie), George Morgan (Brenda), Betty Jane Carroll (Dave) and Dawn Flook (Mark); grandchildren, Tara, Dawnie, Tina, Richie, Amiee and Mark Jr.; great grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law, Mary “Libby” Gartrell; and special friend, Cissy Gibbons. She is predeceased by her siblings; her daughter, Donna Jean Smith; and son-in-law, Dickie.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com