Jessie Moxley

Jessie Marie Moxley, 84, of Taneytown, died Oct. 20, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Dec. 17, 1936, in Mount Airy, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Ray Mullinix and Hazel Burdette Mullinix. She was a wife of 66 years to Anthony E. “Jack” Moxley.
She was a graduate of New Windsor High School, class of 1955. She was a member of Prospect Methodist Church in Mount Airy. Before retiring, Jessie worked as a certified nursing assistant in various nursing homes. She was involved with the Frederick Horeshoe Club and enjoyed sewing, reading and cooking.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children Richard Eugene Moxley, of Frederick, daughter, and Rhonda Lee Smith and Donald, of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sarah Beachley (Ricky), Lauren Moxley, Abigail Hemler (Connor), Amanda Lowe (Wesley), Jennifer Hormes (Bill) and David Smith (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Emma and Adalynne Hormes; and a sister, Mary L. “Polly” Dayhoff. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
She was predeceased by siblings Charles Mullinix, Mattie Day and Donald Mullinix; and brother-in-law, Jerry Dayhoff.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
