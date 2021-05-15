Jo Ann Lewis

Mrs. Jo Ann (Hodges) Lewis, 77, of Frederick, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Frederick Health.
Born Oct. 15, 1943, in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Abner and Audie E. (King) Hodges.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Karen Miss and husband Wayne, of Frederick; granddaughter, Ashley Dutrow, of Silver Spring; grandson, Staff Sgt. Thomas Miss, of Minot, North Dakota; sisters, Jerry Jenkins and husband Tony and Merry Barnett and husband Doc, all of Plain Dealing, Louisiana; niece, Tonia Miller; and nephews, Rusty Jenkins, Jimmy Boyd and Randy Lee. She also leaves behind her extended Lewis family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Wayne H. Boyd; and nephews, Robert Boyd and Ray Boyd.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery’s mausoleum complex.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 6213 Picnic Woods Road, Jefferson, MD 21755, or Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
