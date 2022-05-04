Joan A. King, age 80, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Lorien Mount Airy.
Born Nov. 28, 1941, in Purdum, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Earl V. and Mildred Brown King.
Joan was a 1962 graduate of Damascus High School, a longtime member of Mountain View United Church, Damascus, and a former member of the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. She could be seen at the various places she worked in Damascus, the original Tom & Ray’s Restaurant, Dar Lon Hair Studio and Hair Razors.
She enjoyed attending the Bellison Golf Tournament and the Larry Johnson Golf Tournament with her friends.
She is survived by six sisters, Betty Mae Barton (Gene), of Damascus, Lola Haupt (Jim), of Middletown, Franny Flook (Gary) and Ruth Ann Duvall, of Frederick, Fairy Dressel, of Poolesville, and Joyce Hummer (Bob), of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth King; and brothers-in-law, Dick Duvall and Dick Dressel.
Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6 at the funeral home. The Rev. Robert Walker will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions in Joan’s name to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872 or to Lorien of Mount Airy, 713 Midway Ave., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
