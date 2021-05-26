Joan Adams

Joan Elinor Adams, 89, of Frederick, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 19, 1931, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late George Ernest (Jack) and Carrie Almetta Margaret Kemp Lipps; loving wife to the late Frank Rhodes Adams Jr. for 61 years; mother to Michael R. Adams and wife, the Honorable Theresa M. Adams, and Jody E. Adams-Bilas, and husband, Kurt; grandmother to four grandchilden, Alexis T. Slater and husband Stephen, Henry M. Adams, Mary D. Nuse and husband Josh, and Alexander R. Bilas; and great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren, Madeline G. Trainor, Aidan E. Trainor, Haylee M. Nuse, Brantley A. Nuse and Cora D. Nuse. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Ann Adams in 1985.
Joan was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1948 and the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in the 1950s. She worked in the operating room at the hospital before taking time off to raise her family. She later returned to work as a nurse at the Frederick County Health Department, retiring after 27 years. After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed many trips and traveled extensively by plane, train and bus to many destinations in the United States.
She attended All Saints Episcopal Church and was a member of Post No. 11 American Legion Auxiliary. At her core, she loved being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family would like to thank Zing Bur for being Joan’s compassionate caregiver and dear friend for the last seven years.
Receiving of friends will take place from 11 a.m. until noon May 29, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD, 21701, and a celebration of life service will be held at noon. Burial will take place immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, http://www.fchs.org/donate.shtml.