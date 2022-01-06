Joan Beringer Crowley, a longtime resident of Potomac and Rockville, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her children on Friday, Dec. 31. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jerome F. Crowley Jr., on Oct. 26, 1996; and son, Christopher W. Crowley on Dec. 2, 2018.
Born on Feb. 17, 1933, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late William Beringer and Margarita (Rita) McGovern Beringer, Joan spent the majority of her life in the D.C. area, graduating from Blessed Sacrament and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. At the young age of 16 years old, Joan began her career in retail with Garfinckel’s in Washington, D.C., becoming the youngest buyer in the company’s history at the young age of 21. Her work took her to various fashion hubs such as New York City as well as trips to Europe to find the next trend in fashion. Joan met the love of her life, Jerry Crowley, married in January of 1958 and set off to start her family.
Throughout her life, Joan continued to balance raising her family and working in retail to support her husband’s endeavor to start his own business. She spent many years working at Talbot’s, developing friendships that lasted to this day. Her sacrifices were instrumental in allowing Jerry’s company, The Crowley Company, to survive through difficult times and ultimately flourish and succeed to this very day. Her contributions can not be overstated, and her selflessness was one of her many traits.
Joan was most proud of her children, Kevin Crowley (Marie); the late Christopher Crowley (Kathy); Patrick Crowley (Molly); and Joan Rowe (Kevin). She treasured her 11 grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Brendan, Colleen, Claire, Kevin, Katie, Charlie, Libby, Bridget and her best buddy, Patrick. Joan called each of her children nightly, wanting updates on all her grandkids. She lived her life to make them happy, including, true to form, regular trips to Nordstrom Rack.
The funeral service and visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan Crowley’s name to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Maryland Chapter, 10626 York Road, Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21030.