Joan D. Eyler

Joan Darlene Eyler, age 75, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at her home, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born March 17, 1945 in New Midway, she was the daughter of the late Silas and Annabelle Lambert Kline. She was the wife of Terry Eyler, her husband of 57 years.
Mrs. Eyler was a 1963 graduate of Walkersville High School. She was employed for more than 30 years with NZ Cramer & Son, Woodsboro, as their bookkeeper. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling. Joan loved playing BINGO and was thankful for the friends she met there.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Terry Eyler Jr. and wife Kerri of Woodsboro, Mike Eyler and wife Sharon of New Midway; granddaughter, Annabelle Eyler; and sisters-in-law, Pat and Thelma Kline.
She was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Laverne Kline.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Wednesday, February 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 4 at 10 a.m. Pastor Mark Ginter, of Oak Hill Church of God, Legore, will officiate. Private interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Due to Covid restrictions, wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time (25) will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Keymar, MD 21757, or to a charity of one’s choice.
