Joan D. Hertsch

Joan D. (Rau) Hertsch, 85, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Brinton Woods Health Care Center.
She was the beloved wife of the late George Edward Hertsch.
Joan was born April 9, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late George Edward Hertsch and late William Boyd Rau Sr.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Loyal Federal Bank. She was a member and volunteer at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed animals.
She is survived by a nephew, William B. Rau III and wife Jan.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Locust Grove Cemetery, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd. Mount Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.