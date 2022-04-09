Joan Deffinbaugh

Joan Elizabeth Hightman Deffinbaugh, 80, of Palm Coast, Florida, entered eternal rest peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Deffinbaugh Jr., and she was his bride of 59 years.
Born Oct. 23, 1941, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Howell) and George L Hightman III.
A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in D.C. in 1959, Joan worked for an insurance agency, where she met Charles. The two married in January 1961 and began their life together in Silver Spring, Maryland. She had various hobbies and interests that kept her busy along with raising six children. Joan was also an excellent seamstress, baker and bowler.
Surviving are her brother, Martin F. Hightman; five children, Jeffrey Deffinbaugh and wife Giovanna, of Palm Coast, Florida, Theresa Coufal, of Odenton, Maryland, John Kenneth Deffinbaugh and wife Margaret, of Olney, Maryland, Steven Deffinbaugh, of Frederick, Maryland, and Scott Deffinbaugh and wife Denise, of Wilmington, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Coufal, Shelley (Troy) Bennett, Katherine Coufal, Joseph Coufal, Aaron Coufal, Ashley (Andrew) McDermott, Brittney (Mark) Macauley, Cory Deffinbaugh, Mary Deffinbaugh, Michael Deffinbaugh, Victoria Deffinbaugh, John Deffinbaugh, Scott Deffinbaugh Jr., James Deffinbaugh, Joseph Deffinbaugh, Alexandra Deffinbaugh and Alice Deffinbaugh; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie Coufal, Wesley Steele Bennett, Emilia Patricia Macauley and Grace Evelina McDermott. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Charles; son, Raymond Deffinbaugh; and brother, Thomas Hightman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Interment will follow in Burkittsville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.