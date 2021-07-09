Mrs. Joan Elizabeth Carmack, 74, of Frederick died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Northampton Manor Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late John Carmack Sr., who predeceased her on May 12, 2020.
Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Washington, DC., she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Sarah (White) Burkitt.
Joan worked as a school health technician with the Montgomery County Health Department for many years.
She was a very loving person who only wanted to help others and make people happy. Joan was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Carmack, of Frederick; son, John “Eddie” Carmack and wife, Heidi, of Acworth, Georgia; daughter, Sarah Shank and husband, Jason, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Matt, Melinda, Mike, Cheyney, Emma and Elijah; four great-grandchildren, Iris, James, Wesley and Victor; a sister, Patricia Page; and her brother, James Burkitt, both of Florida.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her in-laws, Newman and Esther Carmack.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203; or by visiting https://www.nami.org/Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.