Mrs. Joan Fawley Rothenhoefer, of Frederick, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert John Rothenhoefer for 62 years.
Born in Frederick on November 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Fawley.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School. Upon graduation she went to work at the FBI in the Washington, D.C. area.
Shortly after she married the love of her life, she moved back to the Frederick area. After raising her three children, she worked for the family business, Rothenhoefer Engineers, Inc.
Joan is survived by her son, Robert John Rothenhoefer Jr. and former wife, Rebecca, of Frederick; son, Gregory Alan Rothenhoefer and wife, Cari, of Casper, Wyoming; and daughter, Lori R. Powell and husband, Keith, of Middletown; grandchildren, Clayton Daniel Rothenhoefer, Garrett Andrew Rothenhoefer and wife Bridget, Anna Louise Wyatt and husband Travis, Victoria Anne Rothenhoefer and wife Jessica, Molly Clark Rothenhoefer and significant other Chance Smith, Justin Hamilton Powell, Jess Robert Powell, Hannah Joan Powell and significant other Will Rabuck, and Kenley Anne Powell; one great-grandson, Cal Daniel Rothenhoefer; and two great-granddaughters, Walker Rothenhoefer and Oaklynn Smith.
Joan is also survived by her sister, Patricia Blank and husband, Frank, of Jefferson; and sister, Linda Bowers and husband, Gary of Florida.
She was predeceased by her brothers, John R. (Bud) Fawley, Pete Fawley and James Fawley; and one sister, Thelma (Rusty) Brown.
A private funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.