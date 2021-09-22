Joan Hayner Shipe, 75, of Walkersville, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021. Born Oct. 7, 1945, in Washington, D.C., Joan was the daughter of the late Bertram Claude Hayner Sr. and Florence Lula (McWilliams) Hayner. Joan’s husband of 55 years, Robert (Bob) Shipe, was at her side at the time of her passing. Joan is survived by her three children, Russell Shipe and wife (Laura), Lori Augustine, and Scott Shipe and wife (Wendi); and six grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Ryan, Eric, Abigail and Caleb. Joan is also survived by her brother, Bertram Hayner Jr. and wife (Dianna); and her mother-in-law, Ruth Shipe.
As a stay-at-home mom, Joan loved planning special activities she could do with her three children. Years later, when the grandchildren came along, she continued planning special events that allowed her to get all of the grandkids over to spend the night at Grandma’s. Joan and Bob loved doing activities together (riding their motorcycles, fishing, playing softball and tennis, walks on the beach, etc). She especially enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, and at harvest time, she delighted in canning the fresh picked vegetables. Her love of family and the joy she had in gardening was only exceeded by her love for the Lord, and she faithfully served God in many different ways. She led a weekly women’s Bible study at the Frederick County Detention Center for more than 35 years. In addition, she has taught women’s Sunday school classes, worked with children and youth groups, and helped lead a community Bible study class.
A memorial service for Joan will be held at Greenridge Baptist Church in Clarksburg, Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Prior to the service, a visitation time will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Following the memorial service, a reception and light lunch will be provided for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations in Joan’s honor be made to the Samaritan’s Purse.