Joan Marie Kirk, 58, of Frederick, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. Born on July 4, 1962, she was the daughter of Edward Stakem Sr. and Mary Stakem.
Joan graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1980. She loved Washington sports teams, Howard Stern and her cats, Mikey and Maggie.
She is preceded in death by her father, and she is survived by her mother, husband, Garland David Kirk; her two daughters, Amanda Kirk and Hannah Cheatham (Alex); her siblings, Edward Stakem Jr. (Jane), Catherine Norris (Peter), Martin Stakem, Joseph Stakem, and Ruth Lyon (Duke); cousin, Debra Carbone (Michael); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.