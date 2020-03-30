Joan King Merriam, 89, of Middletown, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard Wentworth Merriam.
Born in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 6, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Roy C. and Mildred Bailey King.
She was a graduate of University of Maine with a degree in home economics and early childhood education and was musically inclined, playing many instruments. She was a Congregationalist.
She is survived two daughters Jodi George, of Middletown, and Katherine Ott of Jefferson, one granddaughter Sarah L. ‘Ecuyer of Middletown and two great-grandaughters Madelyn and Katelynn ‘Ecuyer.
Funeral services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.