Carol Joan Miles, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2020 at her home in Gaithersburg. She was born on Oct. 28, 1939 to Robert and Alice Worsham, in Washington, D.C. She was the wife of James “Jim” Logan Miles Sr., who preceded her death in 2018 after 59 years of marriage.
Joan is survived by her son, James Jr.; and her daughters, Terri Ann Miles and Kimberley Marie Thornton. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved, supported and touched during her life.
Joan was an extraordinary mother and wife, and she served the Federal Government as a contracts officer for more than 20 years. She was a woman of many skills and talents who tirelessly never hesitated to help anyone and cherished her family above all else. She will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving care and support of Montgomery Hospice, the Visiting Angels staff and Walnut Hill neighbors.