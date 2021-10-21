Joan R. (Brown) Pickett, 84, of Poplar Springs, Maryland, passed unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Calvin O. Pickett for 65 years.
Born Feb. 23, 1937, in Carroll County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George W. Brown Sr. and Mary (Shaffer) Brown.
She was the adored Mrs. Pickett at Lisbon Elementary School, where she was an instructional assistant for many years. Joan was a current member of Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of Poplar Springs United Methodist Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Randy Pickett, of Woodbine, Brenda Knill (partner Chip Forlong), of Woodbine, and Luann Hash (husband Jeff), of New Windsor. She was the loving grandmother of Jack, Gabrielle (husband Spencer), Courtney and Craig; and the dear great-grandmother of Samantha.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Check for updates at www.burrier-queen.com.