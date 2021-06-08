Joan Ryave

Joan B. Ryave, 73, of Frederick, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home. Joan was born on June 27, 1947, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann Hazlick. She is the wife of the late Philip David Ryave.
Joan graduated from St. Thomas High School in Braddock, Pennsylvania. She and her husband were married in 1969 and moved to Maryland in 1972. Joan worked as a homemaker and also worked for the Frederick County Sheriff Department’s Crossing Guard Unit. She enjoyed shopping and decorating her home.
She is survived by her three children, daughter Evonne Smith and sons Scott Ryave (Tammy) and Michael Ryave (Sasha); grandchildren, Todd Snapp, Marcus Ryave, Nikolas Ryave, Austin Ryave, Zachary Ryave, Gavin Ryave and Zeke Ryave; and great-grandchildren, Damien Snapp, Phoenix Snapp and Maya Snapp.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. A Catholic prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.parkinson.org.
