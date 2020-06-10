Joan Smith

Joan Elizabeth Smith, 69, of Emmitsburg, MD, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 7, 1950, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Anders) Little. She was the devoted wife of David E. Smith, to whom she was married for almost 51 years.
Joan was the owner and operator of Fashion and Flair in Westminster. She was a hairdresser for 43 years. She was a member of Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg. Joan enjoyed camping, crafts, and collecting Hummel figurines, Norman Rockwell prints, and Cal Ripken memorabilia.
Surviving, in addition to her husband David, are daughter, Tonya Wantz and husband Christopher; grandson, Connor Wantz; siblings, Richard Little, Mary Jean Orndorff, Joyce Grimm, Carolyn Smith and husband Karl, Dave Little and wife Charlene, Beth Little-Terry and husband Leonard, and Elaine Ebaugh and husband Denny; sisters-in-law, Judy Manahan, Sandy Anders, and Shirley Little; brother-in-law, Monroe Hewitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan is also remembered by special friend, Shirley Freshman. She was predeceased by siblings, Gerry Hewitt, Larry Little, and Leon Anders; infant sister, Christina Little; and brothers-in-law, Buzz Orndorff, Fritz Grimm, and Robert Manahan.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Thursday. Burial will follow in the Elias Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elias Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.