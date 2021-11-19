Joan Rebecca Wallace, 77, born Jan. 7, 1944, transitioned Nov. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born in Frederick County, Maryland, to the late George Tyler Sr. and Olia “Ollie” Dorsey-Tyler.
In her early years, she attended New Market Elementary and Lincoln High School. She was employed by IBM until her retirement in 2000. After retirement, she did domestic work for several families. Joan loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Germantown, Maryland, under the leadership of Pastor John Addison.
She loved her family. She was mother to many, especially to her sister Lucille’s children, Brittany Dorsey, and to her stepchildren, Leslie and Anthony Wallace. She enjoyed family gatherings, shopping and church functions. She loved life and was never afraid to speak her mind.
To cherish her memory, Joan leaves her: sister, Lucille Dorsey; brother, Marshall Tyler (Patsey); sister-in-law, Joanne Spriggs; and two godchildren, Kevin Dorsey and Christopher Spriggs.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her: five brothers, George Tyler Jr., Thurman Tyler, Leon Tyler, Roger Tyler and Melvin Spriggs; two sisters, Elsie Myers and Bessie Zeigler; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Dorsey and Ulysses Zeigler; and her beloved nephew, Franky Tyler.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made in honor of Joan Wallace to:
Asbury United Methodist Church
17540 Black Rock Road
Germantown, MD 20874