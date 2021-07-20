Joan Williams

On Friday, July 16, 2021, the beloved wife of Carl Williams (deceased), father of Carlene (Chuck) Musser, Nancy (James) Lynch, David Williams, Joan (Frank) Hewitt, Daniel Williams and Elizabeth (Michael) Blakesley. She was the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 11. Family and Friends are invited to Mrs. Williams’ life celebration on Wednesday, July 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, Maryland. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, Maryland, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland. Contributions may be made in her memory to the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Long & Foster Real Estate Frederick