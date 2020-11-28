Mrs. Joan Wisner, 82, of Frederick, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Northampton Manor. She was the wife of the late Charles Wisner Jr., who preceded her in death in 1994.
Born July 19, 1939 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Taney and Rose (Michel) Kaufman.
Mrs. Wisner is survived by her son, Taney Wisner and wife Rebecca; and grandson, Alex Wisner.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, 112 E. 2nd St., Frederick.
