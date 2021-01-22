Joann Chase, 61, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Joann was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6, 1959. She is the daughter of the late John and Marcia (nee Mihalko) Stevenson. She was the loving wife of Patrick Chase for 34 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Steven Chase and Brian Chase; her sisters, Jane (John) Molnar and Jill (Jim) Novesal; nieces and nephew, Morgan Molnar, Jay Molnar, Kayla Novesal and Lindsay Novesal. Joann will also be remembered by her brothers-in-law and families of Kevin Chase, Craig (Penny) Chase; sister-in-law Jeanine Matthias; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and her many dear friends.
Joann graduated from Wheaton High School in 1977 and went on to attend Frostburg State College, where she graduated in 1981. After college, she began working in the mortgage industry as a mortgage loan processor. She was currently employed in the Frederick office of Fitzgerald Financial.
Joann was a beautiful, selfless, loving person who made everyone around her feel good. She had an endless energy and was the light and energy when she was in the room. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family and attending the many activities and sports of her boys. She was a fixture at the football and lacrosse games at Thomas Johnson High School and continued that support as they went to college, Steven’s football games at Wake Forest and Brian’s lacrosse games at Clemson. When she wasn’t attending the many activities of her children, you could find her at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The beach was her happy place. Joann also collected many friends along the way, and she enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them. Once you became a friend of Joann’s, whether that was in grade school or later in life, you were permanently in her life.
Joann was also a fighter. Her strength and fortitude throughout her battle was unmatched. Throughout it all, she remained upbeat, positive and handled each hurdle with grace and strength and continued to live her life to the fullest. She will be missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
The family will receive family and friends from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD. A funeral service will be held at the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Interment to follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to keeneybasford.com.