Joann Dickinson, age 96, passed away June 21, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick. She was born April 6 in Burtonsville, Maryland, to the late Frank and Helen Wootten.
Her early years were spent helping care for younger siblings and other family members. As a teenager, she moved to Norfolk, Virginia, furthering her education while working in the Norfolk Navy Yard. It was there where she met and married her beloved coastguardsman, Richard Dickinson. The next 30 years were spent traveling and living at his duty assignments, and then retiring to Sebring, Florida. After Dick’s death, Joann moved to Frederick to be near family and her new neighbors, who soon became her special family of Redwood Avenue. Her hobbies included reading, writing, poetry, listening to music and gardening. Most of all, Joann enjoyed being with and caring for others — never knowing a stranger. She was always ready with a big hug, smile and a good story. In lieu of a service, Joann requested that everyone give their loved ones a hug and then go for a walk, enjoying all that nature has to offer.
She will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Willow Vance, Jenny Blevins, Phyllis Beavers and Marie Case; and her brother, Willie Wooden. She is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Wrightington (Robert); granddaughter, Sadie Edwards (States); grandson, Richard Wrightington (Jenny); great-granddaughter, Leslie Jo Wrightinton (Kaitlin); great-grandson, Robert Baker; sister, Jackie Ragland; brothers, Frank Wootten (Kathy), Joey Wootten (Pam) and John Goldsmith; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special thank-you goes to the entire staff at Sunrise Assisted Living for all of their love and excellent care, who made Joann’s last year so special. Thank you also to Frederick Health Hospice. Donations in Joann’s name may be made to Sunrise Assisted Living, 990 Waterford Drive, Frederick, MD 21702, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.