JoAnn Ford Hale, 79, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2021.
She leaves her two sons and their wives, Rodney and Amy, and Jason and Lisa; and three granddaughters, Hannah, Hunter and Macyn. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Rodney Hale.
JoAnn was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Church Road, Virginia, to her parents, Farrar and Donis Ford.
After high school, JoAnn moved to Washington D.C., where she attended the Patricia Stevens Finishing school for models and career girls, receiving a diploma in fashion merchandising. In 1965, JoAnn married her husband, Robert Rodney Hale. JoAnn was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a selfless and loving woman who dedicated time, energy and care to her family, church and many others.
A memorial service for JoAnn will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maryland, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, monetary or food donations can be made to City of Frederick County Food Bank, 100 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.