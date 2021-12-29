Mrs. JoAnn Sensenig, 71, of Walkersville, passed away at home on December 24, 2021. She was the loving wife of Donald E. Sensenig, her husband of 45 years.
Born April 14, 1950 in Frederick, JoAnn was the daughter of the late Harry and Caroletta Fulmer and stepdaughter of the late Pauline H. Fulmer. She graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1968, and worked at National Geographic Magazine until she retired in 1993. JoAnn was a lifetime member of Edgewood First Church of God in Frederick. She was a master of puzzles, and she loved her kittycats and doggies. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Sensenig is survived by her daughter, Melodie Severt & husband Alen; her brother, Bill Fulmer & wife Sandra; her sister Charlene Keyser & husband Philip; three grandchildren, Zoe, Noah and Liam Severt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A livestream of the service may be viewed by clicking the link from Mrs. Sensenig’s obituary at www.resthaven.us.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries (www.jsm.org).