JoAnn Stitely

JoAnn Thibodeaux Stitely, 80, of Sulphur, Louisiana, passed away early Aug. 26, 2021. She was born in Church Point, Louisiana, then moved with her family to Sulphur, Louisiana, where she graduated from Sulphur High School in 1959. Later in that same year, she married Wilton F. Stitely Jr. and moved to Maryland to start a family. She worked as a bookkeeper at various locations in Maryland, including Colonial Music, Ken Lloyd’s Carpet Town, Jenkins Motors, and Potomac Tile and Carpet before returning to Sulphur in 2001.
JoAnn loved and valued family, above all, and she happily and joyfully adopted many to become part of her family. She loved to cook and share meals. She loved children, and she loved helping others.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Corinne Barnes; her father, Emery J. Thibodeaux; her brother, Edward Barnes Jr.; her sister-in-law, Linda Thibodeaux; and her son, Michael Joseph Stitely. She is survived by her brothers, E.J. Thibodeaux, and Gary Barnes and his wife Connie, all of Sulphur; her daughter-in-law, Theresa Stitely, and grandson Matthew, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; and her son, Wilton F. Stitely III, wife Karen, and grandsons, Noah and Alec, of Woodsboro, Maryland. Also left behind are many nieces, nephews and cousins, all dear to her heart.
The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice for the care it gave. Also, a special and heartfelt thank-you to Brandy, Lanie and Lori for the love and care they brought to JoAnn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to cancer research or a charity you hold close to your heart.
Funeral services to honor JoAnn’s life will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery of Edgerly. Father Andrews Kollannoor will officiate. Visitation will be 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, with a recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com