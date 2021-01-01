Joanne Balderson, 68, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville.
Born on Jan. 25, 1952, in Washington, D.C, she was the daughter of Joseph Zajicek and Regina (Mooney) Zajicek. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Balderson.
She was a graduate of Oxen Hill High School in PG County then graduated from Towson University and Central Michigan with a master’s degree.
Joanne was employed by various medical institutions between DC, Baltimore, and Frederick County. She was an avid quilter.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jason Balderson and Abagail Carpenter; two grandchildren, Lincoln and Grant Carpenter; sisters, Stephanie and Donna of Colorado.
Joanne was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Cox.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Libertytown, MD 21762.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.