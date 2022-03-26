Joanne Hutchins Fields , 85, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, March 21, 2022.
Born June 18, 1936, in Jeffersonville, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Frank O Hutchins and Susan (Safford) Hutchins.
Joanne graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1954, and was a member of the varsity basketball cheerleaders. She graduated from Burlington Business College with a two-year certificate.
She was the loving wife of Finus J. Fields, her husband of 64 years.
She was a very skilled seamstress. She succeeded in her own business of custom designed window curtains and draperies. Her work was so popular that many waited weeks for her estimate and months for installation. Her creative ability enabled the customer to simply discuss the theme their windows were to fill, and she would take it from there. In one case, the customer was having a new home built and had Joanne design and install curtains for every window in the place. During her time in the business, not anyone had a complaint or was unhappy with her work. Her business name of Windows Beautiful was very accurate.
She was skilled in many other ways, and in her home, the walls were covered with her handiwork. Every child and grandchild received a beautiful quilt one Christmas. Each one was the result of those loving and skillful eyes and hands. Her culinary talents brought about dinners that were legendary. She loved planning, preparing and serving holiday meals especially. Anyone who ever enjoyed her Parker House rolls or spaghetti sauce would attest to those two recipes being the best ever.
She was unselfish with these skills as she was with her love and time. She loved showing those new to these challenges how to do them. This often required a lot of patience, which she had because she loved the work itself. She always found time for a beginner. Those who had the blessing of working with her and learning from her knew how truly special she was.
She was the beloved mother of three sons; grandmother of four; and great-grandmother of one.
Family will hold private services at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD, 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.