Joanne Elaine Melcher, 61 of Martinsburg, daughter of James Parsons and Betty Parsons passed away November 14, 2021.
Joanne loved her family and two grandchildren she's a Washington Football Team (Redskins) fan; Joanne also enjoyed gardening, flowers and feeding squirrels.
Joanne is survived by son Michael Melcher and fiance Jess; daughter Carolyn Huddleston and husband Adam; grandchildren William and Brianna, grand dog Rambo; her father James Parsons; two brothers Billy Singleton and John Buu Tu; Her favorite aunt Mary Eaton, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by husband Brian Melcher, mother Betty Parsons and brother James Parsons.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolence's for the family can be sent to rosedalefuneral.com