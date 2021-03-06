Joanne Spiller

Vera Joanne Lambert Spiller died at the age of 89, on March 4, 2021, at home with family. She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Jimmie C. Spiller for 68 years. She was born March 3, 1932, in Los Angeles, California, to Albert E. and Vera Mae Hughes Lambert. Joanne was the last surviving of six children in the family. Her parents, four brothers and a sister preceded her in death.
While she was quite young, the family moved from California, and she called La Junta, Colorado, her hometown. There, she graduated from high school, and there, she and Jim were married Nov. 28, 1952. It is hard to speak of one without the other, as their lives were so intertwined.
Joanne and Jim were introduced on a blind date while they were students at Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma. She graduated in 1954, majoring in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for several years and continued as a substitute teacher in her days as an Army wife. She also taught English as a Second Language, and basic educational skills to soldiers and spouses in Germany.
Joanne was the mother of three daughters, Karen McEver, of Sparta, New Jersey, Kathy Belcher, of Frederick, Maryland, and Susan Dostal, of Richmond, Texas. She was the grandmother of seven, Michelle, James, Eric, Jane, TJ, Jordan and Jacob; and the great-grandmother of five, Holly, Eames, Noah, Vera and Benjamin.
Church activities took Joanne’s time when she was not making her daughters’ clothes (especially matching Easter dresses), baking or entertaining family and friends. She was active in choirs, Sunday school and women’s activities, frequently leading women’s or couples’ retreats and programs. Christian drama was her passion, and she frequently directed and costumed a live nativity at Christmas, the Living Last Supper, or a Good Friday dramatic service that she and Jim had written. She wanted her life to make a difference, and she did that in many ways.
As a result of her husband’s career as a minister and Army chaplain, they lived in 23 houses in eight states and in Germany. Joanne had a way of making every house feel like home. Hospitality was her hallmark. A simple meal could be a feast and any table a banquet. Sunday dinners usually included spontaneous guests, as all were welcome. The home was filled with activity and music, be it singing around the piano or dancing the jitterbug with Jim in the living room.
Family was her priority. She had fun in the kitchen with grandchildren, teaching them to knead yeast dough into yummy hot cinnamon rolls. She has shared her favorite peach pie with many. Having a large extended family spread all over the country meant that frequent visits and reunions, especially at the Tucker cabin, were great fun and kept the family well bonded.
The couple initially retired in San Antonio, Texas, and moved to Frederick in 2002. Here, they were members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Hagerstown, and associate members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick.
In retirement, Joanne and Jim enjoyed RV travel and working with Habitat for Humanity. They participated in mission trips to Jamaica and Guatemala, and helped rebuild houses and churches that were damaged by hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Maryland.
Joanne also supported Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick Rescue Mission, Heifer Project, and Doctors Without Borders. She and Jim were actively engaged in Kairos Prison Ministry of Maryland for nearly 20 years. One of her most fulfilling accomplishments, at age 80, was leading a retreat for women whose lives were impacted by the incarceration of a loved one. Her life was a model of Christian stewardship and service.
Joanne was well loved by many. In addition to Jim and their daughters, she leaves sons-in-law, Dan McEver, Dave Belcher and Terry Dostal; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Extended family includes Dottie Lambert, Anna Lambert, Martha Lambert, Yvonne Lambert, Norma and Dirk deJong, Todd and Dianne Spiller, Phil and Theresa Swiger, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is very grateful to Shepherd’s Staff, Frederick Health Hospice, and the Homewood community of which there are too many to name. Thank you.
Visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702 from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. Please come celebrate Joanne’s life with us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joanne’s memory to one of the ministries mentioned above or to a charity of your choice.