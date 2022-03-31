Jodi Marie Long Merritt, 55, of Dover, Delaware, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the Kent General Hospital in Dover, after suffering complications from asthma and other medical conditions. She was a substance abuse survivor for many years. Jodi was born Feb. 8, 1967, in Bethesda, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Irvin Long, and Ruth and Ken Brown, Tampa, Florida. She is survived by one brother, S. Darron Long, of Damascus, Maryland; and two stepbrothers, Timothy Brown, Macungie, Pennsylvania, and Bryan Brown, Maui, Hawaii.
She retired from the Montgomery County, Maryland, Emergency Communications Division (police, 911), where she was a communications supervisor. She was formerly employed by the Maryland State Police in Rockville, Maryland, as a police dispatcher. She was very proud of her association with the police departments. Jodi was a former member of the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church in Damascus. She attended Damascus High School (class of 1985), where she had the honor of participating with the marching band in France at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy. Jodi received her associated of arts degree from Montgomery College.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 3 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4 at the funeral home. The Rev. Mark Derby will officiate. Interment will follow in Montgomery Methodist Cemetery, Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jodi Merritt to the Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church Music Department, in care of Dr. Samuel Kwok, Director of Music Ministries, 2902 West Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, FL 33618.
