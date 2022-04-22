Jody Allen Miller, 44, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Born Aug. 25, 1977, in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of Robert and Linda Sue Miller. Jody was a 1996 graduate of Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, Virginia. He also obtained additional mechanical training from Northern Virginia Community College.
Growing up on his family’s farm, Jody found that he enjoyed working with his hands, and he enjoyed the outdoors. This led to occupations in farming, the automotive industry and landscaping. He enjoyed hunting as a young man; however, as time passed, he found that he enjoyed fishing more. He found a certain peace being outdoors working in his garden or enjoying time at the beach. Jody loved spending time with his family; especially “his boys.”
In addition to his parents, Jody is survived by his companion of more than 10 years, Michelle Amoss; and his sons, Wyatt Miller and Camden Miller. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Miller II; his niece, Samantha Miller; and numerous cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and infant brother.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, 38011 Morrisonville Road, Lovettsville, Virginia. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with interment following in Lovettsville Union Cemetery, 12930 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org), Hunters for the Hungry (h4hungry.org) or Hospice of the Panhandle (hospiceotp.org).