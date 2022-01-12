Jody A Lawyer-Hahn, 70, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born May 28, 1951, in Thurmont, Jody was the daughter of Virginia Gelwicks and the late Robert Gelwicks. Jody graduated from Catoctin High School in 1969 and from beauty school in 1970. She was a beautician in Thurmont for more than 40 years. During that time, she co-owned and operated Shear Magic from 1984 to 2001. Jody began her second career as a rural mail carrier in 1995 and continued to work both jobs until Parkinson's forced her to retire in 2017.
Jody is survived by her mother, Virginia Gelwicks; husband, Paul Hahn; children, Chad Lawyer and wife Jodi, and Monica Crone and husband Mike; and grandchildren, Jacob Crone, Ethan Crone, Haley Crone, Stella Lawyer and Hazel Lawyer. Jody is also survived by her siblings, Connie Slick and husband Kenny, Ernie Gelwicks and wife Peggy, and Angie Brown and husband Keith.
Jody enjoyed her grandchildren, her trips to the beach and vacations with her friend, Lisa Weant. She will be remembered as a hardworking, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose faith in God never wavered through all of her struggles.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to celebrate her life immediately following on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Weller United Methodist Church, 101 N. Altamont Ave, Thurmont, MD 21788.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Weller United Methodist Church at the above address.
Jody's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont. To offer online condolences, visit blacksfuneralhomes.com.