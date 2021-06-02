Jody Francine Naylor, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones on May 25, 2021, at the age of 74. Jody was born Dec. 15, 1946, to James Joseph Naylor and Virginia Bernice Thomas. Many knew Jody from the 30-plus years she spent working in the Frederick Memorial Hospital cafeteria serving warmth and kindness to the healers and those healing. Jody was a devoted mother and friend. At the core of her spirit was a nurturing, loving and giving nature that cannot be underestimated.
Jody is survived by her children, Sherlisa (and Richard) Naylor-Obbo, Nannette Naylor-Bah, Samantha Naylor and Cory (& Jasmine) Naylor; siblings, Sylvia Naylor, James Naylor Jr. (and Emma), Inje Naylor-Willis and Steve Goines (and Mary); grandchildren, Phylicia Dorsey, Corleda Naylor, Obella Obbo, Ochieng Obbo, Moses Naylor and Rory Naylor; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Dorsey; a host of nieces and nephews; her uncle, Rudolph Jurricks (and Debra); and special friends, Serena Brown, Carolyn Weedon, Linda Shern, Henry Geter, Betty Jean Naylor, Barbara Ambush and Mary Frances Ambush. Beyond her kin, she is survived by the many souls she’s taken in to feed, house and smother with the endless will of love that will outlive her, flowing on through those of whom it has touched. Jody was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony Naylor and Ronald Naylor; and her parents, Virginia Bernice Naylor (nee Thomas) and James Naylor.
All service information is listed on the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home website.