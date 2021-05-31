Jody Francine Naylor, of Frederick, MD, passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones on May 25, 2021, at the age of 74. Jody was born December 15, 1946, to James Naylor and Virginia Bernice Thomas. Many knew Jody from 30 plus years she spent working in the Frederick Memorial Hospital cafeteria serving warmth and kindness to the healers and those healing. Jody was a devoted mother and friend. At the core of her spirit was a nurturing, loving, and giving nature that cannot be underestimated.
Jody is survived by her children; Sherlisa (and Richard) Naylor-Obbo, Nannette Naylor-Bah, Samantha Naylor, and Cory (and Jasmine) Naylor siblings; Sylvia Naylor, James Naylor Jr., Inje Naylor-Willis, and Steve Goines; her grandchildren, Phylicia Dorsey, Corleda Naylor, Obella Obbo, Ochieng Obbo, Moses Naylor, Rory Naylor; great-granddaughter Ryleigh Dorsey, and a host of nieces and nephews. Special friendships, Serena Brown, Carolyn Weedon, Linda Shern, Henry Geter, Betty Jean Naylor, Barbara Ambush, and Mary Frances Ambush. Beyond her kin, she is survived by the many souls she’s taken in to feed, to house, and to smother with the endless will of love that will outlive her, flowing on through those of whom it has touched. Jody was predeceased by her brothers Anthony Naylor and Ronald Naylor; and her parents, Virginia Bernice Naylor (nee Thomas) and James Naylor.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. EST, on Wednesday, June 2 at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be lived streamed from the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home website at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered through Jody’s memorial page on the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home website.