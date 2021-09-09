JoeAnn V. Harris-Lee

JoeAnn Virginia Harris Lee, aka Ann, 78, of Adamstown, Maryland, departed this earthly realm for her heavenly home peacefully and quietly Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Born June 29, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Michael G. and Helen G. Bowins Harris. Ann was married to the late Carl M. Lee for 54 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Corby M. Lee, of Adamstown, Maryland; two daughters, Pamela Lee Whittaker (Reginald), of Smithsburg, Maryland, and Linda Lee Worthington (Melvin Jr.), of Frederick, Maryland; four grandchildren, Melvin Worthington III, Corbi Greenwalt (Shae), Nia Pusa and Leah Lee; three great-grandchildren, Zia’Dyn Greenwalt, Ivy A. Whittaker and Jaylen Flores; seven sisters-in-law, Hilda Rodgers, of Laurel, Maryland, Bernice Briscoe, of Clinton, Maryland, Shirley Davis, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Jane Braswell, Viola Lee Carroll, Barbara Lee, all of Frederick, Maryland, and Betty Lee, of Sykesville, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends waiting in heaven to receive her along with her husband, parents, two sisters, Beatrice Harris and Betty Smith, brother Norman M. Harris and grandson Chaz Whittaker.
The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick, St., Friday, Sept 10, 2021, from 9-11 a.m., when the celebration of JoeAnn’s life journey will take place. Interment will be in Hope Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be required to wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at garylrollinsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation and Hopehill United Methodist Church.
You may watch the services via livestream by going to garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.