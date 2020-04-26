Johann Reynolds

Mrs. Johann Usilton Reynolds, 84, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. She had struggled with esophageal cancer and died of complications from that disease. She was the loving wife of John Reynolds, her husband of 48 years.
Born May 30, 1935, in Washington, D.C., Johann was the daughter of the late Thomas B., Jr. and Mary O’Neill Usilton. She supported the manned space program as a manager at the microelectronics facility at Johns Hopkins APL. She later moved to the microelectronics laboratory of the Communications Satellite Corporation. After retiring she moved to Frederick, MD. She enjoyed reading, traveled extensively, and participated in ILR classes at FCC. She volunteered at the Weinberg Center, the Humane Society, and New Market Elementary School.
Johann was preceded in death by two of her sons, Thomas J. Tyler, and Jeffrey F. Tyler, and her daughter-in-law, Janet Tyler. She is survived by her loving husband, John; a daughter, Jennifer Mulling and her husband Robert; a son, John Tyler; seven grandchildren, Tyler Lawrence, Brian J. Mulling and his wife Chantina, Jennifer E. Mulling and Torrez Weedon, Michael Mulling and his wife Gretchen, John Michael Patton, Danielle N. Tyler, and Jason R. Tyler and his wife Jess; and six great-grandchildren, Michael Edison Mulling, Charlotte Mulling, Xavier Mulling, Brian Joseph Mulling, Caleb Weedon, and Kalani Weedon; and numerous friends including many friends in the Spring Ridge and Wormans Mill communities.
She will be missed terribly by all who knew her. A memorial service and inurnment will be planned after the current emergency has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Reynolds memory may be made to the charity of your choice.