John A. Middleton

John Alton Middleton, age 59, always beloved son of Shirley and Joseph Middleton, beloved brother and forever friend to James A. Middleton, Patricia Hubbard, Joseph A. Middleton (Sue) and Sue A. Middleton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. John was preceded in death by his mom and dad, and sisters Mary Ann Middleton and Catherine A. Middleton. He is survived by nieces, Jennifer Thelen (Jason), Emily Mackie, Jana Cushman, Meghan Nagy, Avery Middleton, Erika Bernabei Middleton; great-niece Alyssa Mackie; nephews, Joey Morris and Nick Morris; and great-nephews, Andrew Mackie and Ethan Mackie. Family members Craig Cushman and Chad Mackie loved him and were loved by him all their days.
John's time on earth has been too short, but he always packed his life full of everything he could — and wanted to share it all. He was kind and respectful to everyone, and older people loved him for that. He loved all kids, dogs, the ocean, the Florida Keys, a beautiful sunny day, skydiving, beautiful cars and beautiful women, his family and many friends. He was a prankster. He loved steaks on the grill and his beer. He enjoyed catching up with family and friends by phone and on Facebook. He was handsome throughout his life, inside and out. Because of his contagious "million-dollar" smile, his willingness to always work hard, quick wit and fantastic sense of humor, loyalty and deep kindness, he was able to have and experience these things he loved and much more. He just really loved people.
Though he had a quick temper, it was almost never seen. John was a man of deep faith in God and in people; he was grateful for everything given to him by God. He found strength and comfort in prayer. He had also experienced very deep sadness. Most recently, he had endured extended hospitalizations for platelet/blood illnesses that doctors couldn't identify and damaged his lungs. Throughout it all, he remained funny, generous to a fault, stubborn, uncomplaining, a flirt, fiercely independent and deeply devoted to family and friends. He was always "otay!" no matter how hard things became. He had said very seriously that he had cheated death many times. This time was different, and we have lost him. He's been allowed to go to his heavenly peace, where loving parents, pets, family and, knowing John, new adventures await.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to local food banks and homeless shelters in his name; that would make him proud. A celebration of John's life will be held later this summer of 2021. If you would like to be there, please email hubbard@att.net and tell us your contact information — and maybe a story if you feel like sharing. We'd love to hear them. Thank you for loving John.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybasford.com