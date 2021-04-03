John Albert Pheobus Jr, age 88, died of long-term complications on March 28, 2021, in his home in Upper Marlboro.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jane Witmer, of Frederick, Maryland; his four sons, Leonard and his wife Teri, Gregory Pheobus, Randy Pheobus, and Wesley Pheobus, and his wife, Carol; and five grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Brittney, Brandi and Carley; three great-grandchildren, James, Gailah and Oliver; and his siblings-in-law, Wayne, Naudine and David, all of Mount Airy. John is preceded in death by his father, John Albert Pheobus Sr; his mother, Winifred Cookson/Pheobus, of Washington, D.C.; his sister, Ione; his daughter-in-law, Gail Pheobus, of Frederick, Maryland; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie.
John was born on July 16, 1932, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
John was a great family man and a caring father. He married Betty Jane in 1956, and they grew their family together in places such as Ridge Road and Hawkins Creamery Road in Damascus, and in Upper Marlboro.
A private graveside service for the family is scheduled for Monday, April 5 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made to: donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate/WW.
