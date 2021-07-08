John Allen

Mr. John Edward Allen, 90, of Jefferson passed away at home, on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Born Nov. 14, 1930, in Lander, he was the son of the late William Allen Sr. and Naomi Toms Allen. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1947, where he was senior class president. John grew up of the Catholic faith, was an altar boy as a youth, and most recently, he was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer who founded Glen-Toctin Farm in 1954 with his brother William. He was a talented carpenter, welder and mechanic who loved to work in the shop. Even past his 90th birthday, he worked every day on the farm with his nephews Michael and Jim.
John served as president of the Frederick County Holstein Association and Maryland’s DHIA. As the state’s DHIA president, he was instrumental in starting and building the Mid-East Milk Lab in Hagerstown, even giving a personal loan to help establish it.
John was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as part of the Frederick County Farm Family of the Year, by the Pennsylvania Farmer as a master farmer, by the Maryland Holstein Association as outstanding Senior Breeder and in 2009 was inducted into the Maryland Dairy Shrine.
Surviving are his brother, David Allen of Jefferson; sisters, Ann Murphy of Ijamsville and Mary Margaret Sims of Locust Grove, Virginia; brother-in-law, Frank Sims; and sisters-in-law, Marie Allen and Mary Allen-Farmer. He also leaves behind 19 nieces and nephews and their families, whom he loved like his own, Sally Arnold, Margie Feaga, Judy Hood, Teresa Groff, Patrick Allen, Michael Allen, Joan Taylor, Jerry Murphy, Kathy Sentelle, Billy Allen, Paul Allen, Janet Dailey, Betsy Mullineaux, Amy Cordle, Susan Brown, Jim Allen, Phil Allen, Mark Sims and Carrie Myers.
John was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Allen and William Allen Jr.; sister in law, Margaret Allen; brother-in-law, Harry Murphy; and great-nephew, Harry Arnold.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7521 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Holy Family. Rev. Msgr. Rob Jaskot will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Community.
Pallbearers will be Michael Allen, Jim Allen, Patrick Allen, Paul Allen, Todd Allen, Ryan Allen, Jerry Murphy and Frank Sims.