John Edwin Armstrong, just 50 years old, died March 15, 2022, following a chronic illness related to congenital heart disease.
A Richmond, Virginia, native, he was born April 10, 1971. John attended Meadowbrook High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University. He held a lifelong interest in history, politics and football.
John touched so many lives with his dry humor and knowledge, leaving his family and friends deeply saddened by his loss.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Finely. He is survived by his mother, Janice Elaine; and sister, Alice Kate.
