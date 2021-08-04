John Augustine Mulgrew lost his battle tragically on July 30, 2021, at the young age of 31.
Born on Feb. 4, 1990, to Ida Ann and Edward Mulgrew in Gaithersburg, Maryland. For most of his life, John grew up in New Market, Maryland, where he had a huge impact on the lives of his friends and family. John was the father to five beautiful children: Jaxon, Fionnagh, Aurora, Patrick and Owen. John was passionate about art, music, nature, animals and helping others. Although John faced many battles throughout his short life, John never wanted others to feel that same pain. John wanted to be a better person and help others overcome their addiction and mental health struggles. No matter how difficult things got, John would put his issues aside to help anyone in need. John was preceded in death by his father, Edward Mulgrew; his mother, Ida Ann Mulgrew; his stepfather, Edward Magruder; and his sister, Jessica Mulgrew. He is survived by his sister, Autumn; brother, Eddie; his children, Jaxon, Fionnagh, Aurora, Patrick and Owen; and many special family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe account for his children (gofund.me/d8cff26b) or Prison Policy Initiative (prisonpolicy.org) in John’s name. The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., and a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Pastor Paul Foss will officiate. The family and friends invite you to join them for a luncheon at Olde Towne Tavern, 325 N. Market St., Frederick, Maryland, immediately following the service from 3-5 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.