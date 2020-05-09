Mr. John Albert Barachie, a resident of Homewood at Crumland Farms, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 87 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Agnes Ann (Kovatch) Barachie, also of Homewood. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country during the Korean War. He was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, MD. While living in Harrisburg, PA, John was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus at his parish, Saint Catherine LaBoure, and a Fourth Degree Knight. John enjoyed volunteering and working with his fellow Knights while living in Harrisburg. Even after moving, he stayed in touch with his fellow Knights and their work.
Mr. Barachie worked for AMP, Inc. (now Tyco International, Ltd.) where he rose to the position of Vice President. His job took him to factories both around the United States, as well as other countries. His job at Amp brought the Barachie family to Staunton, VA, where they lived for many happy years. During their 65 years of marriage, the Barachies resided in Camp Hill, PA, Staunton, VA, and Harrisburg, PA. Several years after retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Barachie moved to Homewood in Frederick, MD to be closer to their daughter and family.
Along with his wife, Mr. Barachie is survived by his son, David Barachie (Karen) of Nesquehoning, PA and daughter, Lynne Sclar (Jack) of Frederick, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kathryn Szabo (Andrew), Julia Maceikis (Brett), Christopher Barachie, John Barachie (Karissa), and David Barachie (Dana). Mr. Barachie will be missed by his six great-grandchildren.
His love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always evident through his actions and words.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Homewood at Crumland Farms Benevolent Fund: https://homewood.com/foundation/make-gift-today.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Homewood who have shared the past ten years with John and Agnes. Their excellent care this past two weeks made a very difficult situation bearable. Their communication and true compassion for the family will always be remembered.
