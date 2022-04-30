Mr. John Bernard Knott, 75, of Thurmont, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Barbara J. Knott. They were happily married for 52 years.
Born March 7, 1947, he was the youngest of 10 children, born to the late Charles A. and Ruth Ida (Daywalt) Knott.
John served as a member of the 9th Engineer Battalion in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1969 with a tour of duty in Vietnam.
He was a self-employed contractor for most of his career with his expertise being in cabinetry and trim work.
He enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in building his own home.
John also enjoyed fishing, golfing, horseshoes, trips to Canada, and mushroom hunting. He loved doing an annual “fish fry” fundraiser for the veterans affairs hospital.
John was a life member of AMVETS Post 7, Thurmont, and VFW Post 6658 in Emmitsburg, and he was a former member of Cascade American Legion Post 239.
John enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by his dog, Sylvie, who remained by his side throughout his entire illness.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Rogers and friend Kurt, of Thurmont; son, Jason Knott and wife Katie Rush, of Frederick; three grandchildren, Chayton Rogers, Joanna Knott and Ethan Knott; brother, Elmer Knott and wife Elaine, of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Margaret Timmerman and Rose Keepers, both of Pennsylvania, and Ruth Knott, of Thurmont; sisters-in-law, Doris Knott, of Thurmont, and Kathy Lindley and husband Michael, of Alabama; brothers-in-law, Bill Christmas and wife Karen, of Maryland, Ed Hixson and wife Alice, of Pennsylvania, Barry Hixson and wife Shirley, of Pennsylvania, and Tom HIxson and wife Pam of California; and many special and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by five siblings, Beulah Portner, Dorothy Condon, Charles Knott, Merle Knott and Richard Knott; and brothers-in-law, Jack Timmerman and Lee Keepers.
A memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony’s Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Following the service, a gathering of friends and family will be held at AMVETS Post 7 in Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.