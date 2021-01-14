John Bradford

John Wallace Bradford, 61, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. John was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 4, 1959. John was the loving husband to Karen Howe Bradford for 32 years. He is the son of Wallace and Betty Bartz Bradford, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his daughter, Melissa Ann Landrum (Brett); brother, Jim Bradford (Ellen); sister, Jane Rourke (Breen); grandchildren, Sienna and Michael, who lovingly knew him as Bebop; and his beloved dog, Marley. John will also be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
John grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and in his early 30s, he moved to Maryland where he met his wife. They made a home in New Market, and he led a successful career in sales for which his warm demeanor and incredible ability to connect with others served him well. He frequently visited home in Pennsylvania to be with family and keep his strong connection to where he grew up. He enjoyed golfing with his summer golf group, skiing with his family and fellow ski enthusiasts, viewing NASCAR and Formula One racing and cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
He will be remembered by many for his caring and compassionate nature, his easygoing and warm personality, his hilarious antics, quick wit and ability to leave an impression on everyone he met. John was loved and adored by all who had the pleasure to know him. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
A private celebration of John’s life will be held with his family. In addition, a celebration of his life will be scheduled on a future date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health’s ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign. Checks can be mailed to the Frederick Health Development Office, 400 West 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701 or made online at frederickhealth.org/donatenow.