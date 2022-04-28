John Britton

John Foster Britton, 59, loving son, brother and devoted uncle, died peacefully April 25 after a lengthy illness with Huntington’s disease. He was in the care of devoted staff at Leisure Chateau, Lakewood, New Jersey.
He is survived by his mother, Susan, Walkersville; children, Christine (Britton) and Brian Laurich, Woodsboro, Tom and Debbie Britton, Braddock, Pennsylvania, Mark and Carole Britton, Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Amalie (Laurich) and Joel Storms, Thurmont, Hannah (Laurich) and Michael McIntyre, Woodsboro, Alex Britton, Ligonier, Pennsylvania, and Heidler Storms, Thurmont.
He was the son of the late Jerome A. and Susan (Fox) Britton, and was born an “Army brat” at Fort Knox, Kentucky. This would be the first of many Army posts on which he would live, as the family traveled extensively while his father served his country.
John graduated from Meade Senior High School and holds an associate degree from the University of Maryland. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1980-83. He was most proud of his role as mailroom supervisor at GEICO in Chevy Chase. He was an active member of American Legion Post 282, Woodsboro, and loved his legion family.
John did not let his diagnosis slow him down or deter him from life. He took an active role as doting uncle attending countless sporting events and acting as chauffeur. He loved to cook and enjoyed family meals the most. He made sure to don an apron while preparing special dishes with his nieces and nephew. He devoted many hours of service at Post 282, cooking, washing pots and other duties as assigned. He never missed an opportunity to serve others.
John loved sports, in particular all teams Pittsburgh. The Steelers, Pirates and Penguins could always count on him to cheer them on. John was compassionate to all animals, in particular cats, and throughout his life he adopted many who became lifelong family pets. He was an avid history buff, especially the Civil War, and read volumes about the subject. John was kind, caring and lived a life well-loved.
The family will receive visitors from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, with Dwight Reynolds officiating. Private interment will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Huntington’s Disease Society of America (hdsa.org) 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York NY 10018, or the American Legion Post 282 Scholarship Fund, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.